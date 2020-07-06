How to choose the best affiliate program of a bookie?





The current review would help you to choose the bookie to work with via affiliate program.

What kinds of bookmaker’s affiliate programs are there?

Betting affiliate programs – a perspective possibility to make money via converting the audience of potential players you have into a real profit from bookie’s. By being an affiliate, you receive a percentage income net profits of the players referred by you.

To decide which is the most applicable betting affiliate program for you exactly and for your type of audience, turn your attention on the current review – it would assist you with that.

Our best betting affiliate programs ranking includes all the most in use among affiliates type of partnerships, such as Cost-per-Action scheme, Revenue Sharing model and Hybrid model.

What are the conditions offered by the bookie’s affiliate programs?

The following brief summary would help you to decide which of them is the most applicable for you.

Cost-per-Action or CPA scheme – your rewarding is calculated due to the every referred player, while he/she make’s the first deposit. The amount of rewarding is fixed, but might be risen due to the increase of total referred amount. Revenue Sharing or RS model – your rewarding is calculated as a part of player’s net profits which is based on percentage rate of interest. This rate also might be risen, according to the increase of total referred players amount. Hybrid model – a combination of previous one’s.

On which to pay attention while choosing an affiliate program of the bookie?

While deciding with which of them to sign partnership, it is important to pay attention on several key issues. Even the best betting affiliate programs have their pitfalls, so you must be lucid to choose your best. Here’s the crucial points you should be aware of:

brand awareness and reputation among players flexibility of pricing plans feedbacks from other affiliates with their thoughts about particular one

When affiliates start making money?

It is controversial question, which depends on your type of audience and how does it ready to start wagering via bookie’s website.

However, money outputs are proceeded once per month, so it takes at least one month to make your first income.

With which sources of traffic is available to work?

Obviously, any you wish. It’s highly popular in the industry the SEO promotion of websites or traffic’s arbitrage, advertising via social networks or blogs, content marketing and other types of attracting the audience.

However, there is no limitations to creating some new channel for you individually. Use your imagination and decide, from where the potential leads can be attracted from. Answering that question the right way is a key factor of success in that business.