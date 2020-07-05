



ANGLICAN CHAPLAINCY – SS PETER & PAUL – TORREVIEJA

COVID-19 – REVISED SERVICES – 2020

The Anglican Chaplaincy of the Church of England – St Peter & St Paul – Torrevieja – is delighted to announce that it will be restarting its Church services after the recent closure during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

All services will now be at their La Siesta Church (Torrevieja) – beginning on Sunday 19th July at 1130.

Location

For those who are unfamiliar with the location of the La Siesta Church it is located opposite the La Siesta Flamingo Water Park on Calle Granados. A location map here for those who wish to view:

Eucharist Services at La Siesta Church

Below is the full programme of Services at La Siesta Church for the remaining month of July and all of August. All services will be celebrations of the Holy Eucharist.

Sunday 19th July 1130

Saturday 25th July 1700

Sunday 2nd August 1130

Saturday 8th August 1700

Sunday 16th August 1130

Saturday 22nd August 1700

Saturday 29th August 1700

Those who wish to attend will need to wear a mask – and there will be strict ‘social distancing’ and hygiene standards in accordance with COVID-19 regulations in place when you arrive, during the Service and when you depart.

Attendance

Those who wish and plan to attend please register with Sue Maude (La Siesta Church’s Congregational Warden) using the email address wardenlasiesta@gmail.com

Father Richard, the Chaplaincy priest, says:

We have gone through a terrible time recently in the world and now we are invited to return to our Church for worship. Many people have many things on their hearts at this time and you are welcome to come to be with our Heavenly Father in worship and prayer.

I look forward to seeing you. My telephone number is +34 966 840 136 if you wish to contact me at any time.

Michael Elliott

For and on behalf of the Anglican Chaplaincy of St Peter & St Paul, Torrevieja