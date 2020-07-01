Jimmy Cricket’s friend Stevie Spit says prayer on behalf of Irish star and wife at Willie Thorne’s Memorial service





By Andrew Atkinson Exclusive

Jimmy Cricket (James Mulgrew) was sad not to be at the funeral of friend and snooker legend Willie Thorne, who died on June 17, having been undergoing chemotherapy treatment for leukaemia in Torrevieja hospital.

A Memorial service for Thorne, 66, was held at the Cristo Resucitado Church on the Orihuela Costa, on June 24.

Thorne’s and Jimmy’s friend, Spain star Stevie Spit (Brian McLeod) BEM, drag artiste, entertainer and singer, attended the service and said a little prayer on behalf of the Irish star and his wife.

“Myself, Jimmy and his wife May had befriended Willie Thorne during his time in Spain, where Jimmy was performing. We dined with the snooker star on occasions,” Stevie told The Leader.

“Due to Jimmy and May not being able to attend the Memorial service I said a little prayer for Willie on their behalf,” said Stevie.

“It was sad not to be able to attend Willie’s funeral, after he sadly passed away. I will always have fond memories of him,” said Jimmy.

“Willie was a legend of snooker and will be sadly missed,” added Jimmy, who performed in Spain with Stevie Spit, at the Emerald Isle in the La Florida, Orihuela in February.

Jimmy met up with Thorne earlier this year, following shows at the Coopers Arms in Ciudad Quesada, Alicante and at Hotel Marina, Alicante.

Jimmy, 74, has performed at venues in Alicante and at the famous Benidorm Palace, where he appeared alongside Gerry and The Pacemakers in Spain in recent years.

“Willie did a lot of work for charity and we had a few funny evenings,” said Jimmy.