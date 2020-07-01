



Did you know that hemp and cannabis have actually been growing in the UK for yonks? They say that cannabis seeds were found in York in a well, according to archaeologists, believed to date back to 10th century AD. Other investigations suggest that the plant was grown for the hemp fibres, to make fishing nets and rope, and not for smoking. But that’s anybody’s guess!

A bit about CBD oil and whether it is legal in the UK

CBD is certainly legal – But there are lots of intricacies and conditions which make it confusing to many; what with all the regulations surrounding CBD which are still being formed. Then there’s the other reason; that CBD is still connected to its relative, THC (tetrahydrocannabinol). And that one is illegal in the UK. The Cannabis sativa plant consists of 2 strains:

Hemp, which contains 0.3% or less THC. Marijuana, which contains 0.3% or more THC. Marijuana plants are usually grown precisely for their THC content and are associated with the ‘high’ associated with THC.

Because CBD is classified as non-intoxicating, it has become legal in many countries, including the UK. But, there are some rules and regulations. Basically, it is legal as long as it doesn’t contain more than just trace amounts of THC. It must also be derived from an industrial hemp strain, be EU-approved or come from outside the EU.

Cutting a long story short, all these rules and regulations have led to quite a bit of confusion about what people can and can’t do with the plant. Some people believe they can just grow their own cannabis or hemp. But no – first follow these rules:

UK CBD producers must have a license and permission from the UK Home Office.

If you want to sell CBD oil, you need to be a licensed medical distributor or you need to sell the product as a nutritional supplement. Products must be labelled properly in accordance with The Food Supplements (England) Regulations 2003.

If you want to sell cosmetics containing CBD, you need a Cosmetic Product Safety Report (CPSR).

For vaping, CBD products need to comply with non-nicotine e-liquid regulations.

The selling of CBD flowers and buds is prohibited even if from EU approved original or even if the THC is below 0.2%.

Any supplements, foods, or drinks that contain CBD are now considered as ‘novel foods’.

Great health benefits of CBD oil

Cannabis oil is very healthy and is considered beneficial in alleviating certain illnesses:

Reduces and eases pain

Helps to control epileptic seizures and protects the brain after a stroke

Slows Alzheimer’s disease

Improves heart health

Eases Multiple Sclerosis pain

Enhances the appetite

Treats IBS (Inflammatory Bowel Disease)

Improves sleep

Relieves arthritis discomfort

Reduces glaucoma

Soothes tremors

Relieves anxiety and stress

Treats PTSD

Prevents cancer

Dosages

If you buy products such as CBD gummies, pills, or capsules, the label will tell you how much is in a single serving. But if you are using CBD oil, it will probably be in a dropper bottle and the label might well specify how much CBD is in a single drop.

Approximate guide

One single drop is about 0.05 millilitres (mL).

A 10-mL bottle of CBD oil will contain ± 200 drops. If the packaging for the 10-mL bottle says that the bottle contains 1,000 mg of CBD, then each drop will contain ± 5 mg of CBD.

So, if you have 20 mg of CBD oil, it would be ± 4 drops.

Where in the UK can you buy CBD products?

Shopping for CBD products, you are going to come up with these words. Read here for a full explanation:

Broad Spectrum

CBD Isolate

What types of CBD products will I find?

CBD oil drops

CBD gummies

CBD Hemp tea

CBD topicals (such as body salves and face creams)

CBD capsules

CBD E-liquids/ vapes

Where can I find products in the UK?

Remember to be vigilant when shopping for your CBD oil products, checking for mislabelling, and low-dose products. Check that your supplier provides a 3rd party lab report (this shows the CBD dosages in the products).

The relief leaf

So perhaps we can gather that yes, CBD is indeed legal in the UK, but the restrictions are there and changing all the time. When all is said and done, it is hoped that the CBD landscape, although seeing many more changes ahead, that it will finally settle down, permanently. That will require a lot of joint effort.