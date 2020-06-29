



For the second consecutive day, the Valencian Community has not registered any deaths from coronavirus, so the total remains at 1,473 people.

However there have been 22 new cases in the community since the update this Sunday.

In total, 14,728 people have now been cured since the pandemic began. By provinces: 1,721 in the province of Castellón, 5,032 in Alicante and 7,970 in Valencia, to which another 5 must be added corresponding to displaced persons.

Regarding new positive cases, since the last update, 4 cases have been detected through PCR, bringing the total number of positives to 11,543 since the pandemic began. By provinces: 1 in Castellón (1,606 in total), 0 in the province of Alicante (3,963 in total), 3 in the province of Valencia (5,970 in total) and 4 not assigned (not new)

At this moment 2,099 cases remain active, representing 11.4% of the total

The number of patients admitted to Valencian hospitals at the moment is 57 people, 7 of them in the Intensive Care Units:

5 are in the province of Castellón, 1 of them in the ICU; 24 in the province of Alicante, 4 of them in the ICU; and 28 in the province of Valencia, 2 of them in the ICU.

The number of discharges of health professionals is 2285 and the total number of positive cases right now is 493. In addition, the total number of tests performed for the detection of coronavirus were 445,793 of 323,662 which have been through PCR and 122,131 through rapid tests.

The situation in care homes today shows cases in 8 centres, 0 in the province of Castellón, 1 in the province of Alicante and 7 in the province of Valencia. Four centes are currently under active surveillance by sanitary in the Valencian Community: 0 in the province of Castellón, 1 in the province of Alicante and 3 in the province of Valencia.