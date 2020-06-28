



A total of 88 players turned out for our Charity Day at Vistabella on Thursday 25th June 2020.

The organisation of the course and the work required to get the players onto the Tee’s in time led by Joaquin Rocamora, was second to none.

The weather proved to be excellent which enabled some great scores to be produced.

A Big thank you should go to Kathleen Rodgers and Maureen Haywood for staying at Hole 15 for the full 5 hours to give out refreshment and coerce the players into playing “The Special Hole”, which in itself made 360 euro’s.

A free raffle followed the round with prizes donated by various people, we felt we should not ask business’s for donations this time for obvious reasons.

However the total sum made on the day was 950 euros so each Charity (On Course Foundation and The Royal British Legion) are better off by 475 euro’s each.

My thanks go to all of the organisers and above all “The Players” for their support for these 2 Great Charities.

The results on the day were:

Nearest the pins: Ian Bishop, Kenny McGeehan, Charlie Rodgers, Colin Archer

Runners up losing out on count back with 128 points was the team formed by:

Carol Ferguson, Scott Ferguson, Roy Nicholas, Brian Collins

Our warmest congratulations go to the winners with the same score of 128 go yo the team formed by:

Bob Rankin, Tom McEwan, Tony Woodward, Chris Byron

Once again our sincere gratitude goes to all those who showed their support

Charlie Rodgers