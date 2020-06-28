



Montgo golf returned to Oliva on Friday after the first attempt last week was rained off. That was disappointing for all but this Friday saw warm and sunny weather welcoming 15 players. Geoff our Captain welcomed everyone back to Spain and hoped that the rest of our members would be able to return soon.

The Magic 3 competition was sponsored by George Braddick who unfortunately for him came joint first with Terry Moore, no prizes for the sponsor. 2nd was Nigel Siddall, 3rd place to Ilona Mathieu, John Feek was 4th and Alan Lowans took 5th. George also gave some special prizes, one of which I managed to win by coming last or as it’s politely called, the strongest player. Other players received special logo’d ball markers.

Next week’s competition is The Founders Cup sponsored by Russ Peters

Sue Burman, Montgo Vice Captain