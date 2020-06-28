



Here on the Costa’s golf is one of the biggest leisure time activities for both tourists and resident alike and with this in mind we have secured the services of Mike Probert of Costa Blanca Green Fee Services to provide a weekly round up of local golfing events and topics and in conjunction with us at THE LEADER will provide discounted golf prices to all of our readers and run our golf competitions.

Latest Post Covid-19 Golf News

Around and about the golf courses

Golf courses re-opened on the 11th May 2020 with safety protocol restrictions and since the official Spanish state of alarm ended on the 21st June 2020 and lockdown has ended the internal borders have re-opened allowing golfers to cross from Alicante province to Murcia province therefore opening up some great courses such as Altorreal, El Valle and Roda plus many more as outlined in last week’s golf article.

The feedback from the local courses are that playing numbers are very low and they are very grateful to local golf societies for their on-going bookings in these difficult times and until the tourist golfers return in the Autumn months.

To thank the local golf societies for their efforts a number of local courses have held their golf society prices until the end of 2021.

There are still a number of courses that are not available to the public such as Alicante, Alhama, La Finca, La Manga West, Las Ramblas and Villaitana Poniente and we have received an update from Grupoquara who own La Finca and Las Ramblas that those two courses will re-open on the 30th July 2020.

We will continue to keep our readers informed as changes occur.

We at THE LEADER are committed to providing to our golfing readers affordable golf without the need to join a club or apply for a card but simply contact the number below to have instant access to discounted golf prices, many of which are exclusive to us:

The deals shown in the table are some of the best POST COVID-19 PRICES currently available to you:

Golf Course Price Comments Alenda €130 Two Green Fees & Buggy Altorreal €100 Two Green Fees & Buggy Bonalba €100 Two Green Fees & Buggy Campoamor €125 Two Green Fees & Buggy Don Cayo (Altea) €45 Green Fee + single buggy or pull trolley or elec. trolley El Plantio €80 Two Green Fees & Buggy El Valle €59 Single Green Fee Font Del Llop €90 Two Green Fees & Buggy Hacienda Del Alamo €35 Green Fee (single occupancy buggy €15) Hacienda Riquelme €118 Two Green Fees & Buggy La Galiana €53 Single Green Fee La Manga North+ South €75 Green Fee (single occupancy buggy €27) La Marquesa €107 Two Green Fees & Buggy La Sella €50 Single Green Fee La Serena €96 Two Green Fees & Buggy La Torre €118 Two Green Fees & Buggy Las Colinas €47 Green Fee (from 12.40pm to 2pm) – Single buggy €25) Las Pinaillas €40 Green Fee (including single occupancy buggy) Lorca €75 Two Green Fees & Buggy Lo Romero €136 Two Green Fees & Buggy Mar Menor €35 Green Fee (single occupancy buggy €15) New Sierra Golf €68 Two Green Fees & Buggy Puig Campana €98 Two Green Fees & Buggy Roda €110 Two Green Fees & Buggy Saurines €35 Green Fee (single occupancy buggy €15) Villamartin €136 Two Green Fees & Buggy Vistabella €84 Two Green Fees & Buggy (from 1.00pm)

For Bookings and more information contact Mike at info@costa-blanca-greenfees.com or direct on 966 704 752 or 661 345 931 quoting reference LEADER.