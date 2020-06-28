



For this month’s meeting a group of 32 players visited the established course at Lo Romero taking advantage of the excellent society deal obtained from Costa Blanca Green Fee Services.

The weather was beautiful and the course in excellent condition with the tee boxes well back making if a tough course to play for most of our members.

Today we played our WHACKER TROPHY in memory of Shawn Dear and this was also sadly the first event without Bill Fantom who passed away the previous week and our thoughts are with his family.

The winning scores on the day were as follows:

Whacker Trophy – Winner- Kim Dixon

Gold Division

1st – Kim Dixon, 2nd – Brian Smith

Silver Division

1st – Gordon Neve, 2nd – Colin MacDonald

Bronze Division

1st – Steve Mathers, 2nd – Martyn Walker

Captains Gift – Tilly Preston. Football Card – Martyn Walker

After the game we returned to Edina’s Bar & Grill which is located at Dona Pepa, Quesada for a snack prepared by the bar and the prize presentation and we give our thanks for their continued support.

Our next fixture is the interim day at Vistabella on the 16th July 2020 followed by the society day at Lo Romero on 30th July 2020.

