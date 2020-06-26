



LA SIESTA BOWLS – Members Run Club by Alan Carr

First of all, we would like to wish the owners of La Siesta Bowls Club, Lyn & Jim Hudson all the best in their retirement and like to thank them for agreeing to lease La Siesta Bowls Club so that the Members can totally run the club,

As of the 1st October 2020 the Members will lease La Siesta Club from the owners and take over all of the responsibilities involved, allowing the owners to sit then back and enjoy their well-earned retirement.

Until that date the members are caretaking the club and are playing rollup games on three days of each week, whilst keeping within the government restrictions on Coronavirus when attending and playing.

La Siesta Bowls Club have only a small number of friendly members around 45 and are now actively looking to increase this, the membership Fees have remained at the very competitive price of 200 Euros per year.

We compete in League matches throughout the year, and for anyone who is interested in wanting regular games there is a great opportunity in achieving that due to the size of our membership, also this Club has regular Internal competition games, rollups, chicken & egg days together with other social activities.

Anyone interested in joining La Siesta Bowls Club, run by the members, are welcome to call any of the following who will be able to give you any information you may require to assist you in making that decision. We hope to see new members in the very near future.

Contact: George Richardson 865 772 498

Wendy Ralph – 633 068 399

Sue Jordan – 605 437 198