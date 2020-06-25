



Uncertainty can suck, it is not a comfortable place to be and this current global situation is not an easy one for any of us. The not knowing, the multitude of unknowns and unanswered questions, the political confusion (and incompetence) all create a mood around us that leads us to feeling like Eeyore in Winnie the Pooh. It’s not a place I like to spend much time in – I’d rather be more like Tigger and bouncy than all ‘sigh’ like Eeyore.

Is it possible though? With all that is going on around us can we stay positive and not let the general mood affect us?

It is definitely not easy I will say that to start, but it is possible, and I’d like to share a few things I’ve tried that have helped…

Watch a comedy – find a short skit of a few minutes if you are time short and laugh. Laughter is medicine for feeling ‘ugh’ – watch it 10 times if you have to. Nature – look outside the window or go for a walk and really see. The trees, leaves, flowers, hear the birds – nature is a certain cure for feeling down. Name things as you see them to avoid going into constant thinking mode…. “tree” ”yellow flower” “dead rabbit”… see laughter works… Move – yup get off the chair, walk about, dance to some cool tunes, do yoga, Pilates, throw a ball against the wall!! Whatever – just move. Guaranteed to help you feel less aaarrgghhh. Breath – the more sensible one. I’d like you to try this though. Block ojf your right nostril and breathe through the left only. This connects to the right side of your brain; the creative side that usually helps you feel less stressed. Find a few words that work for you that cheer you up; “bubbles” often works, it is really hard to not smile when you say and think about bubbles (especially when they are in a glass of Cava) Slow down – why rush? None of us is going anywhere so chill, it is what it is so draw, colour, cook more, watch documentaries for a change. Take your time like the Cadbury’s caramel bunny. The more we accept the current situation and the unknown, the easier it is.

Try some or all of these, especially when you find yourself over eating (I know it happens…). You’re not me and I’m not you, so find the method that works best for you to stop the slippery slope to sadness.

If you feel the need to chat, I am a certified life coach and Pilates trainer and am available to take on clients. Contact me at: eleflumpy@gmail.com

LisaSJones