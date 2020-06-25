



The Race to Costa del Sol is ready to enter the next phase with a new look as part of the Ladies European Tour’s brand refresh pushing towards the future.

The logo includes the LET mark, which represents the ambition of the new LPGA-LET joint venture partnership and a shared desire to elevate women’s professional golf.

The Costa del Sol Tourist Board became a partner of the LET this year by sponsoring the Order of Merit, which is now called the Race to Costa del Sol and rewards the achievements of the players, recognising the hard work, grit and determination that it takes to achieve long-term goals.

Francisco Salado, President of Costa del Sol Tourist Board, said: “The Costa del Sol Tourist Board is proud to be part of this new stage in the history of LET. Women’s professional golf will continue to grow in popularity, thanks to the dedication, and mastery, of LET’s incredible players and the message that Costa del Sol is a champion of women’s golf will be welcomed by golfers throughout the world.”

The Race began successfully in February with three first-time winners at the Australian Ladies Classic Bonville, the Women’s New South Wales Open and the Investec Women’s South African Open and the Rankings are currently led by the Women’s New South Wales Open champion, Julia Engström, from Sweden, followed by Belgium’s Manon De Roey in second position and England’s Alice Hewson, the Investec Women’s South African Open winner, in third.

LET Chief Executive Alexandra Armas said: “The Race to Costa del Sol is a huge part of the new LET and our mission to #RaiseOurGame for the female golfers of today and those who will follow. The contribution of the Costa del Sol Tourist Board and their commitment to being a champion of women’s golf is hugely appreciated by our players, who cannot wait to return to the Costa del Sol for our popular season-ending event, the Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de España, in November.”

About the Ladies European Tour Partner: Costa Del Sol Tourist Board

Costa del Sol Tourist Board is dedicated to the promotion of Costa del Golf and provides advice and support to its partners throughout the golf industry. The Costa del Sol has been recognised as a top European Golf Destination by IAGTO (International Association of Golf Tour Operators) and is the exclusive destination in continental Europe of PGA Germany.

The Costa del Sol, in the province of Malaga in southern Spain, is the leading destination for golfers who seek a wide variety of quality golf courses and ideal golfing weather through 12 months of the year. With over seventy golf courses, many of which were conceived by masters of golf course design, the Costa del Sol enjoys worldwide prestige. Many top-level championships have provided unforgettable days of competition on its courses: the Ryder Cup, the World Golf Championship, the Estrella Damm Andalucía Masters and the Ladies European Tour Andalucia Costa del Sol Open de España.

Golfers of all levels visit this unique destination, year after year, to enjoy the golf, and explore all that this unique destination offers including top class restaurants, a vibrant nightlife, great shopping and a wide range of hotels, apartments and villas with an astounding array of services, combined with the legendary sights of Andalusia.

Race to Costa Del Sol

