Costa Blanca’s Must Visit Casinos





Since 2017 over 54 million British tourists have packed their bags and headed off to Spain on holiday. The sun kissed beaches of the Costa Blanca combined with the area’s stunning natural beauty have always been huge draws to foreign tourists.

In recent years though the Spanish gambling scene has really taken off as a result of near total gambling liberalization in most of Europe, which is attracting yet more tourists to the Costa Blanca.

Whilst Costa Blanca isn’t quite the Las Vegas of Europe just yet, it does have some dazzling casinos that are well worth a visit. Read on for our ultimate list of Costa Blanca’s best casinos.

Casino Mediterraneo

Orihuela-Costa

La Zenia Boulevard

Calle Jade

203189

There are three Casino Meditteraneo venues in the Costa Blanca, but this one in Alicante province is without doubt the best to visit. The prism shaped building provides an interesting landmark on the already illustrious Zenia Boulevard.

The interior décor is equally impressive and stylish and will immediately remind you of the glamorous Las Vegas casinos portrayed in the movies. There are mechanical slots, roulette tables and blackjack games to pick from but it is poker that this casino is really known for.

There are numerous tables for informal daily play that match all budgets and skill levels. If you want to really test your mettle you can try your hand in the weekly or monthly poker tournaments that bring together the best players in Alicante province.

Away from gambling, Casino Meditteraneo regularly plays host to community art and culture exhibitions. If gambling gets too much, you can enjoy poetry recitals, theatrical shows and a whole other host of great local cultural acts.

Bingo Gorrion

Alicante

Calle Pablo Iglesias

2703004

Located in the fabulous Alicante district this fun-packed casino will keep you busy with every type of casino game imaginable on offer for punters. Bingo, as the name would suggest is the venue’s big draw with daily and weekly tournaments offering large cash prizes.

Don’t think that that detracts from the glitz and glamour of Bingo Gorrion though as it has all the trappings of a fancy Las Vegas casino. Poker, blackjack and baccarat are all on offer for customers, but slot machines is where this venue really excels.

It is packed to the rafters with some of the latest and best slot games on the market, which you can enjoy into the early hours of the morning. During the week the casino is open from 3pm to 3am, then opening an hour later on weekends, so there is plenty of time to enjoy the world-class gaming facilities.

Casino Mediterraneo Benidorm

Av. Del Mediterraneo

Benidorm

5503503

Benidorm

Over one million Brits make the trip to Benidorm each year and they account for 75% of the city’s number of foreign tourists. Beautiful beaches, all-inclusive hotels and great restaurants are what keeps the British tourists coming but they now have a new reason to come, the amazing Casino Mediterraneo Benidorm.

While the Casino Mediterraneo which we mentioned earlier in the article is quaint and charming, the Benidorm branch has been made for size. It’s a spacious multi-floor casino that has been designed to pack in as much fun as possible.

The 500-car capacity parking booth out back is testament to the size of the casino which plays host to large-scale poker tournaments. Patrons travel far and wide to enjoy these tournaments which regularly have the highest cash prizes in the Costa Blanca.

If poker isn’t your thing, there’s plenty on offer for the casual gambler with dozens of virtual betting terminals littered throughout the venue. The only downside for British tourists is that this casino has been made to cater for locals, so you’ll need to brush up on your Spanish before hitting the betting tables.

Summing Up

The Costa Blanca is a stunning tourist destination that has something to offer for everyone, whether it be stunning beaches, natural inland beauty or the immersive local culture. On top of that, it has a thriving casino industry which you should certainly sample on your next trip to the Costa Blanca.