



In the last seven days the Ministry of Health has registered 17 cases of covid-19 in the province of Alicante, stretching from Denia in the north to Pilar de la Horadada in the south.

As the new normality made its way into our lives on Monday there were no further deaths and just 17 new cases of the virus in the previous 7 days.

By municipalities, the one that has suffered from the most infections in the last 7 days has been Alicante with three cases, followed by Benidorm, Novelda and Alcoy with 2 each and La Vila Joiosa, El Campello, San Vicente del Raspeig, Elche, Elda, Sax, Pinoso and Ibi, all with one.

The data represent a slight increase in that collected on Friday of last week where cases numbered just 11 in 9 municipalities of Alicante.