By Andrew Atkinson

Turtles were released back into the sea by The Marine Rescue Centre at Valencia in celebration of the World Marine Turtle Day on June 16, also honouring the Health service workers in Spain during COVID-19.

Five turtles – named Malilla, Geni, Malvarrosa, Arni and Peset – were released into the sea, having been at the Marine Rescue Centre, where they were nursed back to full health.