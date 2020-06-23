RENFE increase AVE and Euromed trains in Alicante





Alicante tramline delays as vehicle crashes into gantry overhead power cables

By Andrew Atkinson

Spanish rail company RENFE has increased the number of AVE and Euromed trains returning to services in Alicante from June 21.

The services were halted, following the coronavirus outbreak situation in the country in March, that lead to the lockdown laws being undertaken hitting travel.

An increase of 50% of services are to come into force after the Government freedom of movement measures of phase 3 came in on June 15.

*Delays emerged on June 15 on the Alicante tramline, following an incident after a vehicle crashed and brought down a support gantry carrying overhead power cables.