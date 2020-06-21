Almost 200 new bins on the streets of Orihuela





The Councillor for Street Cleaning has said that his department is beginning to install almost 200 new waste bins on the streets during the coming days.

Some of the units will replace those that are rusty or broken, and once completed, the units destined for the Orihuela Costa will then be fitted,” Aparicio explained.

These new models have a mouth that will prevent users from depositing their garbage bags, blocking them and rendering them unusable for other people. They also have a small ashtray on top.

He said, “the use of litter bins is essential and necessary at all times, but now even more so as hygiene measures must be taken not only on a personal level and in our homes but also on the streets”.