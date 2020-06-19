



By Andrew Atkinson

A Memorial service for Willie Thorne will be held at Cristo Resucitado, Ecumenical Centre in Orihuela Costa at 11.15am on Wednesday, June 24.

“We are planning a beautiful service for Willie at the church,” Julie O’Niell told The Leader, following the passing of snooker star Thorne, aged 66.

“A hot and cold buffet and celebration of life at the Evolution Bar at La Fuente will follow the Memorial service,” said O’Neill.

“It is where Willie held numerous Charity events and played with the pool team and Golf Association,” said O’Neill.

“If anyone would like to send flowers who cannot attend the Memorial service you can contact a local florists here who are providing our flowers at Tagua tel: +34 965 320 873 or email: floristeriatagua@gmail.com

“There will be a Charity bowl at the Church and donations will be for Rainbows Charity and Voice 20/20 Charity to which Willie was affiliated,” said O’Neill.

During Thorne’s leukaemia diagnosis and subsequent chemotherapy treatment at Torrevieja hospital, where he died of sepsis after being put in an induced coma, Willie was overwhelmed by the messages received in recent months.

“Thank you once again for all the messages of support and love in what is an immensely difficult time for many. The world has lost a Champion!,” said O’Neill.