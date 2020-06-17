



Summer Schools will open for Orihuela’s children on June 29 with the office open for registrations from Thursday, June 18 to Friday, June 26, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The councillor said that, “The schools will be organised in three groups by age group; group 1 for children between 5 and 8; group 2 children from 9 to 12 years of age; and a third group for the remainder.”

He also added that “different children’s sports activities will be carried out including baseball, hockey, paddle, basketball, handball, as well as different psychomotricity workshops, popular games, skateboards, talks on nutrition, first aid and gymkhanas, and much more.”

The capacity is limited, however, so to register activities it is necessary to pre-book through the Department of Sports. Procedures and further information can be found at: http://deportes.orihuela.es