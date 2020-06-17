



Orihuela council has recruited 44 new staff to reinforce the municipal technical service during the high season who will be assigned to the Orihuela Costa, the old town and districts of Orihuela.

The councillor, Dámaso Aparicio, explained “We continue to work with the commitment to provide a better service every day and that is why, in order to improve the municipal cleanliness, we have requested the recruitment of 84 new workers for the Department of Human Resources, which at the moment has provided us with 44 new staff.”

The staff be distributed as follows: 12 drivers (6 for the coast and 6 for the town and districts) as well as 32 workers (19 for the coastal area and 13 will provide service in the districts). In addition, the Department also has 25 Actúa workers, the company awarded the service to support the cleaning of beaches and the surrounding area.

The councillor said, “We continue to work hand in hand with Human Resources in our attempts to achieve a better service in the municipal area.”