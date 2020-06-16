



We have now gone 11 consecutive days without recording and deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in the Alicante Province, so the number of victims remains stabilised at 507.

In the last 24 hours only one new case confirmed by PCR has been detected, while the rate of discharge is maintained, so that currently there are only 34 people admitted to provincial hospitals, of which 7 are in the ICU .

As for the regional data, the Valencian Community continues to register more discharges than new infections. Today, 122 patients have been discharged against only three new positive cases, a tendency that continues to reduce the number of active cases each day.

The number of people now cured has risen to 13,950. By provinces: 1,657 in the province of Castellón, 4,837 in the province of Alicante and 7,450 in the province of Valencia, to which we must add another 6 for displaced persons. At the moment there are only 91 people admitted in the entire Valencian Community, 12 of them in ICU: 8 in the province of Castellón, but no patients in ICU; 34 in the province of Alicante, 7 of them in the ICU; and 49 in the province of Valencia, 5 of them in the ICU.

As for new cases, since the update on Monday, 3 cases have been detected through PCR, bringing the total number of positives to 11,421 since the pandemic began. By provinces: 0 in Castellón (1,593 in total); 1 in the province of Alicante (3,942 in total); and 3 in the province of Valencia (5,882 in total).

We must also add 4 unassigned cases from previous days (an earlier one has been reassigned today to the province of Valencia). Currently 2,119 cases remain active, 12.1% of all cases detected since the start of the pandemic.

In addition, the number of discharges of health professionals is now 2,259 and the total number of positives in professionals at the moment is 507. Two new deaths due to coronavirus have been reported, making the total number 1,461 people. By provinces: 225 in the province of Castellón, 507 in Alicante and 729 in the province of Valencia.

The total number of tests carried out for the detection of the coronavirus has been 397,317 of which 282,324 have been through PCR and 114,993 through rapid tests.

As for care homes, today there are some positive cases in 41 homes (7 in the province of Castellón, 8 in that of Alicante and 26 in the province of Valencia). There have been no positive cases of either residents or workers but one resident has died.

Currently, 28 residences in the Valencian Community are under active sanitary control surveillance: 8 in the province of Castellón, 7 in the province of Alicante and 13 in the province of Valencia.