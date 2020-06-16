



The Orihuela council is to launch a campaign, “Orihuela Golf Experience, Health Guarantee”, on radio, television and in the national and regional press during the months of June, July and August, as well as on digital portals that specialise in golf.

Cllr Rocamora said, “We consider that Vega Baja is at the heart of golf in the province, with five golf courses at Vistabella Golf, Villamartin Golf Club, Las Ramblas Golf Club, Las Colinas Golf & Country Club and the Real Campoamor Resort Golf Club”.

The promotion can be viewed through the Orihuela Turística YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/Orihuelaturistica. It shows “the five golf courses and their different characteristics, also combining active tourism, monuments and beaches,” said the councillor.

The video was made with a drone during the months of confinement due to the Covid-19 health crisis, and as the councillor pointed out, “thanks to this promotional campaign we want to promote this tourist product in open spaces and I want invite everyone to consider trying out the sport”.

Reopening of the Immigration Office

Cllr Rocamora also announced the reopening to the public of the Immigration Office on the Orihuela Costa, from Wednesday, July 1. This municipal service will be open during normal office hours and by appointment on the phone 96 676 00 00.