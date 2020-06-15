Willie Thorne sends ‘I Love You’ message to Ronnie O’Sullivan from ICU at Torrevieja hospital – thanks to The Leader





By Andrew Atkinson Exclusive

Villamartin based snooker star Willie Thorne has sent an ‘I Love You’ message to five-times world champion Ronnie O’Sullivan from the ICU at Torrevieja hospital – thanks to The Leader.

Thorne, 66, undergoing chemotherapy treatment for leukaemia, was rushed to hospital by ambulance this month with a mystery infection – and remains in intensive care.

Mark Roe, former European Tour professional golfer and Sky golf pundit, passed on a message to Thorne, showing him an article in The Leader newspaper that snooker legend O’Sullivan had grown a Willie Thorne lookalike moustache, in support of the former snooker star, battling leukaemia and a massive infection.

“Willie sent me a message back loud and clear from the intensive care unit in Torrevieja hospital to say: ‘Thanks Ronnie – I Love you’,” Roe told me.

“All his friends, fans and family know how much this sort of a gesture means to Willie, in his fight to get back to better health,” said Roe.

O’Sullivan, 44, grew a moustache in honour of Thorne, during the Championship League in Milton Keynes this month and the ‘Rocket’ was asking if the Leicester born star was okay.

“I set myself a challenge as soon as we were in lockdown. Initially I thought I’d grow a beard.

“But that got a bit itchy. Then my partner said: ‘Why not grow a tache?’

“So I thought: ‘Why not for a giggle?’ I might keep it. I’m like a new Willie Thorne, but with hair,” quipped O’Sullivan.

Thorne was rushed by ambulance to Torrevieja hospital from his home in Villamartin after feeling unwell.

Thorne, diagnosed with leukaemia in March, has since suffered with a plethora of illnesses, including gout and sepsis; undergone multiple blood transfusions and MRI scans.

“Doctors are still trying to diagnose Willie’s massive infection,” added Roe.