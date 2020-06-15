What Is a Good CBD Bath Bomb Recipe?





CBD Bath Bombs are one of the most innovative and exciting CBD products. As the name suggests, it’s a bath bomb that is infused with CBD. Typically, CBD is ingested in the form of oil or food, but topical products are becoming increasingly popular. And CBD bath bombs are one of the latest trends.

Bath bombs are a hot commodity, and there’s no sign of them going out of style anytime soon. They are fizzy, they’re fun, they come in a variety of different shapes, styles, and smells, and they are great for your skin. Pairing these benefits with the added body-relaxing effects of CBD can lead to reduced inflammation, the ease of tension, and overall tranquility.

CBD bath bombs are a great way to relieve sore, tired muscles and apply some nourishing self-care. It’s also a great way to help you relax and sleep. The Premium Jane CBD bath bombs are some of the best on the market. But, if you’re feeling somewhat adventurous, you may want to try the below DIY CBD bath bomb recipe at home.

Make Your Own CBD Bath Bomb

There are advantages when it comes to making your own CBD bath bomb. Firstly, and probably most importantly, you are able to adjust the dosage of CBD for your specific needs. You also have complete control over the color and scent of your bath bomb. Furthermore, for many people, it’s a more cost-effective way to use your own bath bombs.

Here’s one of the best recipes out there for making your own CBD bath bomb. The total time to get the finished product is 3 hours for setting and only 15 minutes of actual work.

CBD Bath Bomb Ingredients

118 ml (4 oz) baking soda

60 ml (2 oz) citric acid

60 ml (2 oz) corn starch

60 ml (2 oz) Epsom salt

1 teaspoon coconut oil

1½ teaspoons water

5-10 drops of essential oil

200 mg CBD oil tincture (check out Premium Jane )

) 1-2 drops food coloring (optional)

What You’ll Need

Bath bomb molds

Whisk

Mixing bowl

Now you’re ready to get started with your DIY CBD bath bomb creation.

Method

Start by mixing all the dry ingredients together in the mixing bowl (baking soda, citric acid, Epsom salt, and cornstarch), and whisk to remove lumps – until all blended together. Next, mix all the wet ingredients together in a smaller bowl (melt the coconut oil so that it’s liquid and then mix it in). Now, gradually whisk the wet ingredients into the bowl of dry ingredients. This should be done slowly to ensure that any lumps are removed. Mix thoroughly. Your mixture should be moist but not wet. The consistency should be like the perfect sand for a sandcastle. You can add a tad of tap water if it’s too dry, just be sure not to oversaturate the mixture because it won’t stay in the mold. Add the food coloring (if you opted for this) and whisk it in. Now, pour the mixture into both sides of the bath bomb mold so that they’re slightly overflowing. You want the two sides to stick together when placed on top of each other. Press the sides together until you feel they are solid. Gently take off the top half of the mold so the mixture can set and dry. Leave the bath bombs out on a solid surface to dry for a few hours, or overnight. Store in a dry place until ready to use.

You can use this recipe as many times as you like and customize it to suit your needs. For instance, you could change the color or increase CBD contents if you wish. Many people like having a stockpile of CBD bath bombs on hand when they’re ready to take their bath, instead of having to make one each time. So you might want to make them in bulk.