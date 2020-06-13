



The Valencian Community has registered two new deaths related to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, four new positive cases and 106 patient discharges. The number of people now recoveredsince the pandemic began is 13,736.

According to the data provided by Health, the four new cases have been registered in the provinces of Castellón and Valencia (two in each). Thus, the total number of confirmed cases with PCR by province is 1,591 in Castellón, 3,940 in Alicante and 5,856 in Valencia, as well as six unassigned.

Of all the positive cases detected, 2,214 are currently active, which represents only 12.7% of the total.

Valencian hospitals currently have 103 people admitted for coronavirus, compared to the 152 at the start of the week, which is 32% less. Only 13 require to be treated in Intensive Care Units, three less than on Monday (a reduction of 19%). By provinces: 9 in Castellón, 1 of them in the ICU; 40 in Alicante, 6 of them in the ICU; and 54 in the province of Valencia, 6 of them in the ICU .

Two new deaths due to coronaviruses have been reported – both residents of care homes -, so the total is now 1,458 people. By provinces: 223 in the province of Castellón, 507 in Alicante and 728 in the province of Valencia.

The number of discharges of health professionals is 2,256 and the total number of positive cases in professionals at the moment is 502.

The total number of tests carried out for the detection of the coronavirus is 389,262, of which 275,113 have been through PCR and 114,149 through rapid tests.

There are positive cases in 50 care homes (7 in the province of Castellón, 13 in that of Alicante and 30 in the province of Valencia). In the last 24 hours there have been two deaths and two new cases of staff.

At the moment, 28 residences are under active health control surveillance in the Valencian Community: 8 in the province of Castellón, 7 in the province of Alicante and 13 in the province of Valencia.