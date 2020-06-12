



Health reports 155 infections in one day and 32 deaths in the last week

The total death toll is 27,136

In total, 243,209 people have been infected with the virus

The Ministry of Health has reported this Friday that 25 people have died with coronavirus in the last week, seven fewer than the number recorded this Thursday, and for the sixth consecutive day there have been no deaths recorded in the previous 24 hour period, while the new cases detected in 24 hours number 155.

The total figure stands at 243,209, which is, however, 502 cases higher than those provided by Health on Thursday. In the last 14 days, 896 people have been diagnosed with symptoms, of which 247 correspond to the first week.

Almost half, 74, have been diagnosed in Madrid, which, in addition, has reported five of the deaths that occurred in a week, the same as Castilla y León -which has registered only two cases, and two less than Asturias, which has registered four other infections. Catalonia has confirmed 33 cases but no deaths.

Autonomous communities

The 155 cases have occurred in Andalusia (five), Aragon (eight), Asturias (four), the Balearic Islands (five), the Canary Islands (two), Castilla-La Mancha (one), Castilla y Léon (two), Catalonia (33 ), Comunidad Valenciana (9), Extremadura (one), Galicia (two), Madrid (74), Navarra (four), País Vasco (two) and La Rioja (3).

Likewise, this Friday’s Health report includes 141 hospitalisations in the last seven days (124,584 in total): five in Andalusia, 11 in Aragon, three in Asturias, three in the Canary Islands, two in Cantabria, twelve in Castilla-La Mancha, 17 in Castilla y León, 25 in Catalonia, 11 in the Valencian Community, one in Galicia, 42 in Madrid, one in Navarra, five in the Basque Country and three in La Rioja.

Ten admissions have been reported by Intensive Care Units (ICU) in this period, for a combined figure of 11,617: one in Andalusia, one in Asturias, one in Cantabria, two in Castilla-La Mancha, one in Castilla y León, one in Catalonia, one in the Valencian Community and two in Madrid.