Seventies star Ricky Valance passes away in Spain





It is being reported that Ricky Valance has passed away at his home in Spain aged 81.

Best known for just the one major hit, his cover of Ray Peterson’s US hit Tell Laura I Love Her, on it’s release in 1970 it went straight to number one in the UK charts beating Elvis, Cliff and Roy Orbison on the way.

Born David Spencer in 1940 in Ynysddu, in the Sirhowy Valley in South Wales, he was the eldest of seven children. On leaving school he tried various jobs before joining the RAF aged 17.

On his release from the RAF he decided to pursue a career in singing. He signed to EMI and recorded the cover of Ray Peterson’s US hit ‘Tell Laura I Love Her’ which sold over 7 million copies across 14 countries.

After settling in Spain, in Cabo Roig initially, Ricky was a regular visitor to the offices of the Leader where we had many long chats. He often appeared on our radio station Exite Radio and it was always a great pleasure to listen to his wise words.

Ricky was good enough to sing at my mother’s 80th birthday party which we held at La Finca de Eduardos Restaurant and she still talks about his wonderful performance to this day.

More details will be added to the story as they become known

For the moment we send our condolences to his wonderful wife Evelyn and all his family on this very sad day.

Rest in peace my friend.