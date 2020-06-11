



Although there has been 32 deaths from coronavirus in the last week, Spain has not reported any deaths from coronavirus in the last 24 hours. The number of new cases is 156.

In addition, a total of 11,617 people have been admitted to an Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 10 in the last 7 days; while 124,536 people have required hospitalisation, 151 in the last week.

Andalucía, Aragón, Baleares, Canarias, Cantabria, Ceuta, Comunidad Valenciana, Extremadura, Galicia, Melilla and Navarra have not reported any deaths in the last seven days. However, in Andalusia a total of 1,404 people have died; in Aragon 826; in Asturias 314; in the Balearic Islands 209; in the Canary Islands 209; in Cantabria 202; in Castilla-La Mancha 2,945; and in Castilla y León 1,928.

In addition, 5,587 people have died in Catalonia as a consequence of the coronavirus; in Ceuta, there have been 4 deaths since the start of the pandemic; in the Valencian Community 1,332; in Extremadura 508; in Galicia 609; in Madrid 8,691; in Melilla 2; in Murcia 148; in Navarra 490; in the Basque Country 1,424; and in La Rioja 362.

In total, 12,804 people have been diagnosed with Covid-19 in Andalusia; in Aragon 5,812; in Asturias 2,431; in the Balearic Islands 2,142; the Canary Islands in total 2,371 people have tested positive for PCR; in Cantabria 2,327; in Castilla-La Mancha 17,702; and in Castilla y León 19,254.

Likewise, in Catalonia 59,423 cases have been registered; in Ceuta 163; in the Valencian Community 11,381; in Extremadura 2,983; in Galicia 9,154; in Madrid 70,051; in Melilla 122 cases; in Murcia 1,626; in Navarra 5,303; In the Basque Country, 13,595 positive people have been diagnosed following the PCR tests; and in La Rioja 4,063.

“The epidemic was first detected in late February but increased in mid-April and although it is now decreasing, we are still detecting many more cases, especially suspicious ones, but we continue with a downward trend,” said the director of the Coordination Centre of Alerts and Health Emergencies, Fernando Simón.