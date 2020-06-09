



The Valencian Ministry of Health has now sent the formal request to Madrid, with supporting documentation, to move from phase 2 to phase 3 from next Monday. The request was made on Monday afternoon but the government will not announce its decision until Thursday.

In phase 3, the autonomous communities will have a far greater capacity to manage de-escalation. This afternoon, Tuesday, there is an ongoing meeting of the Consell to decide the phase will be regulated in the Valencian Community.

The Community president, Ximo Puig, has confirmed that in phase three members of the public will be allowed to travel between the three provinces of Valencia and from Monday a process of dialogue will be opened with the neighbouring autonomous regions, especially Murcia and the Balearic Islands, to regulate similar movement between these territories.

Phase 3 in Alicante, Valencia and Castellón:

The main requirement of the Ministry of Health to be able to advance to the next phase was that the Community is able to test 100% of all suspected cases, in less than 48 hours. Also, in the event of a new outbreak, people who have been in close contact without protection can be contacted quickly, so they can be quarantined.