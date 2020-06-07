



The formal re-inauguration of the Flora Micro-reserve located below the Aguamarina promenade took place on Friday morning by the mayor, Emilio Bascuñana, and a number of his councillors including Environment, Dámaso Aparicio, Beaches, Ramón López Cabrera, and Health, José Galiano.

The project demonstrates Orihuela’s commitment to the sustainability of the environment and to preserving the region’s biodiversity with the renewal of this important micro-reserve.

Front page image courtesy of: Proyecto Mastral – El Tiempo en Torrevieja