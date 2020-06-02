



Health reports that there have been no deaths from COVID-19 for the second consecutive day

The Ministry of Health has not reported any deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The total continues to be 27,127, of which 34 have occurred in the last seven days.

Of the 34 deaths, one is located in Andalusia, two in Aragon, two in Asturias, one in the Canary Islands, six in Castilla y León, nine in Catalonia, three in the Valencian Community, five in Extremadura, two in Galicia, one in the Basque Country and two in La Rioja.

However, there has been an increase in the number of new cases, with 137, compared to 71 that were detected yesterday. The total has now risen to 239,932 since the start of the pandemic. In the last 14 days, 955 people have been diagnosed with symptoms, of which 247 have become ill in the last week.

The 137 new cases are located in: Andalucía (twelve), Aragón (eight), Baleares (one), Canarias (four), Cantabria (two), Cataluña (17), Ceuta (nine), Comunidad Valenciana (one), Extremadura (four), Madrid (73), Melilla (one), Murcia (two), Navarra (one), the Basque Country (one) and La Rioja (one).

There have been 243 hospitalizations in the last week (123,974 in total): ten in Andalusia, twelve in Aragon, seven in Asturias, one in the Balearic Islands, four in the Canary Islands, four in Cantabria, twenty in Castilla-La Mancha, 38 in Castilla y León, 38 in Catalonia, two in Ceuta, four in the Valencian Community, seven in Extremadura, six in Galicia, 73 in Madrid, three in Murcia, three in Navarra, nine in the Basque Country and two in La Rioja.

There have also been 11 admissions to Intensive Care Units (11,413 in total): one in Andalusia, one in the Canary Islands, four in Castilla-La Mancha, three in Castilla y León, one in Madrid and one in Navarra.

Situation in Valencia and Alicante Province to follow when figures released