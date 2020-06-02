Echinacea summer’s glorious colours





Echinacea, commonly known as coneflowers, will bring a range of glorious colours in the summer, with flowers or florets ranging from dark burgundy, black, white, yellow, peach, salmon-reddish orange, and the traditional pinkish-purple.

A hardy perennial, Echinacea will tolerate heat – and drought – and are not overly fussy on soil type, or whether positioned in full or partial sun.

Bringing a lovely bright colour and height to your border, growing up to 3-4 feet, with flowers from July through until September.

A bonus is they are one of the best flowers for attracting bees and butterflies into your garden.

Echinacea is easy to grow, from nursey stock or seed. Regularly pinch-off dead flowers, to prolong their flowering period.

The dead flower heads can be used in flower arrangements, or collect the seeds for next year, but you’ll have to be quick – before the birds get to them!

Echinacea has been used as a healing herb for many centuries, including treatment of the common cold, coughs, bronchitis, upper respiratory infections, and some inflammatory conditions.

