



Orihuela mayor and town hall staff join the minute of silence in memory of the 1,417 Valencian coronavirus victims

The Community fell silent for the victims of the covid-19 on Wednesday as many Institutions, social groups and members of the public joined politicians on the first of the ten days of mourning decreed by the Government

More than 27,000 people have died from the virus in Spain, 1,417 of them in the Comunitat Valenciana.

Wednesday’s period of silence marked the start of a week of mourning for the victims of the virus in Spain.