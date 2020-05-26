FABRIC SOFTENER BALLS: What They Are And Their Benefits





Everyone loves to have fresh clothes to put on. However, for some reasons, not many love to do laundry, as they find it dreadful, one of which having static clothes right after drying them. But do you know that a simple tweak in your laundry can make a huge difference? Yes! Although, not many are opportuned to know this secret. However, here it is and this article lays it all out for you.

This is something you may or may not have heard. Whatever the case may be, you are about to learn more about this simple, but effective product. It’s no other than the fabric softener ball, also known as the dryer ball. To begin with, we need to know what it is.

What Are Fabric Softener Balls?

Fabric softener balls, also known as wool dryer balls, are fluffy balls that aid in drying your clothes and towels under a short period of time, leaving them fresh, soft, and static-free. Importantly, they are 100% organic as they are made from sheep wool, which makes it safe and eco-friendly to use on your materials, unlike other chemical and perfume-filled dryer sheets.

Compared to plastic dryer balls, wool dryer balls make less noise when in use, giving you convenience when drying your clothes. Fabric softener balls are great alternatives to the likes of fabric softener sheets and liquid fabric softeners. Let’s further check out their benefits below.

Benefits Of Fabric Softener Balls?

There are a myriad of advantages you get using fabric softener balls on your clothes. If you are considering reasons to switch from your current laundry products to wool dryer balls, then check out some of the benefits you stand to gain using these awesome products.

You Save More Money Using Fabric Softener Balls

One of the advantages of using softener balls is the improvement in drying process – you get to save more time. And you know what they say: time is money. The more time you can save doing your laundry, the less energy you consume, saving you cost, which is money. As a matter of fact, fabric softener balls save you about 20% of time and cost. This is one reason worth considering.

You Don’t Have To Worry About Toxic Chemicals

Unlike dryer sheets that contain chemicals and perfumes, fabric softeners are toxic-free, as they are made from organic materials. Hence, your clothes stay fresh at all times. You don’t have to worry about your items fading due to toxic chemicals and health problems like allergies, asthma, dermatitis, breathing problems, and even skin cancer. These problems are likely caused by chemicals and perfumes in the traditional fabric softeners.

Fabric Softener Balls Do Exactly What They Are Produced For

Aside from the fact that wool dryer balls are eco-friendly, they are highly effective in leaving your clothes dry and very soft. So you don’t have to worry about static – an electric charge that is generated when clothes are rub against one another during laundry. Softener balls help separate your clothes, allowing airflow and retaining heat during the drying process.

Fabric softener balls can create a unique laundry experience and keep your items with a fresh look and feel all the time. To spice up your laundry, you can add essential oils to fabric softener balls to leave your dried clothes with a refreshing scent.