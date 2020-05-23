Season ends for Orihuela Costa Veteranos





The League Organisers have now officially informed clubs that due to the disruption caused by Covid-19 they have brought to an end the 2019-2020 Liga Veteranos Alicante, which has concluded with the current league table representing the final league table.

The top four teams will be involved in a weekend of play offs and final to decide who wins the cup when conditions allow.

Orihuela Costa Veteranos therefore finish their first season together with a more than respectable 6th place.

The club would like to thank everyone who has been involved in the first season, especially supporters and sponsors.

Di Stefano Bar, Playa Flamenca Painting Services, Little Bits (Building and General Maintenance)

The club says that it will be back next year ready to challenge again.

For anyone interested in joining our team please message the club Facebook page for details. Training will be resumed as soon as it is deemed safe to do so.