Man United join Premier League clubs for training – while Championship clubs await May 25 return





By Andrew Atkinson Chief sports editor

Premier League clubs returned to training – in a bid to complete the 2019-20 campaign – ahead of the season restarting, touted as during June, amid COVID-19 lockdown.

Championship clubs have been told to hold fire by the EFL – until May 25.

The first Premier League steps to return to training went ahead on May 19. Manchester United returned to their Carrington HQ, for their first training session in over two months, on May 20.

Players including Angel Gomes, Fred, Harry Maquire, Scott McTominay, Tahith Chong, Phil Jones, Mason Greenwood, Nemanji Matic and assistant manager Mike Phelan were among the initial pocket of arrivals.

Players’ arrivals are between staggered times for their first sessions, in small pods.

United returned at their Carrington HQ for the first time since March 13.

Premier League clubs voted unanimously for players to return to training, with social distance throughout, among UK Government legislation during coronavirus.

Man U players showered at home after training, under strict rules, after undergoing tests for COVID-19 at their Carrington HQ on May 17.

The Premier League has not announced a date when fixtures will resume.

Championship clubs were looking to return to training on May 18, now on hold until May 25.