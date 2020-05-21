Bascuñana becomes latest mayor to ask why the region remains at phase 1





The mayor of Orihuela, Emilio Bascuñana, has joined the mayors of Benidorm, Alicante and Torrevieja in expressing his concern over the decision of the Ministry of Health not to request the passage to Phase 2 so that Orihuela can with its recovery process, after spending two weeks in Phase 1.

Bascuñana has demanded “to know of the criteria used to determine which territories pass the Phase and who made the decision”, since, as he explained, “this opposition is intolerable, this lack of information contrary to the law of transparency, and is certainly not typical of a democratic system”.

The mayor has questioned the fact that if both the Department of Health and the city of Orihuela are the least affected by COVID-19 in the Valencian Community, “why are they unfairly punishing us, removing our basic freedoms and condemning us at a crucial time of recovery from activity and normality? ”.

Bascuñana has demanded that the Department of Health “no longer hold back the hoteliers and businessmen in our city, and that they allow us to continue recovering normality and reactivating our economy in order to overcome this health crisis as soon as possible. We suffer more every week that we lose, jobs are lost and we lose momentum compared to other municipalities whose autonomous governments have requested passage to Phase 2 ”.

The Oriolan mayor has said that “the entire Vega Baja can pass to Phase 2 and that Orihuela can do so throughout its municipal area, avoiding unnecessary punishments by other administrations.”