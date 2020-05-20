



Spain registers an increase in daily coronavirus deaths with 95 more in the last 24 hours

Valencia Community registers 22 new cases and 2 deaths

Both the National government and the Valencian Community are now announcing their coronavirus figures much later in the day so at the early evening time of writing, we still await the provincial announcements from Valencia although we do know there have been 22 new cases and 2 deaths across the community.

Across Spain, however, according to the latest data published by the Ministry of Health this afternoon, Spain has added a further 95 new deaths from covid-19 this Wednesday, which is an increase from yesterday’s 69. The total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic now stands at 27,888.

In addition, there has also been an increase in the number of diagnosed cases, with 416, compared to just 295 on Tuesday. In total, 232,555 positive cases have now been confirmed. A further 31 people have been admitted to intensive care in the last 24 hours (11,445 in total), while 193 have required hospital admission (124,616 in total).

By autonomous communities, Andalusia has added 13 new cases, Aragón 31, Asturias 1, Baleares 13, Canarias 6, Cantabria 4, Castilla-La Mancha 62, Castilla y León 37, Cataluña 63, Ceuta dos, Comunidad Valenciana 22, Extremadura 2, Galicia 9, Madrid 112, Melilla none, Murcia two, Navarra five, Basque Country 26 and La Rioja six.

Of the 95 deaths reported today, four have occurred in Andalusia, one in Asturias, two in the Balearic Islands, one in Cantabria, 13 in Castilla-La Mancha, 40 in Catalonia, two in the Valencian Community, 18 in Madrid, three in Murcia, ten in the Basque Country and one in La Rioja.

The 31 ICU admissions are in Andalusia (4), Canarias (1), Castilla-La Mancha (1), Castilla y León (4), Cataluña (9), Galicia (2) and Madrid (10).

Of the 193 cases that have required hospitalisation, 14 are in Andalusia, one in Asturias, five in the Balearic Islands, one in the Canary Islands, one in Cantabria, 40 in Castilla-La Mancha, five in Castilla y León, 38 in Catalonia, four in the Community Valenciana , one in Extremadura, four in Galicia, 72 in Madrid, three in Navarra, three in the Basque Country and one in La Rioja.