



The Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, has said this evening that the Official State Gazette (BOE) will publish “most likely this Wednesday morning” the Order that introduces the mandatory use of masks on public roads and in closed spaces when it is not possible to guarantee compliance with the minimum safety distance, set at two metres.

At a press conference following the Council of Ministers on Tuesday, the minister has said that the Order will be in force as soon as it is published in the BOE, something that is expected this Wednesday, and that it will have “certain exceptions”. The masks that the Government will establish as mandatory will be hygienic or surgical.

Asked why this decision is being made now, in a phase with far fewer cases of COVID-19, and with lockdown de-escalating, Illa pointed out that “all decisions and protocols are under permanent review.” “In this phase of de-escalation, it seemed to us that it was now convenient to take this step. We have agreed with the autonomous communities and we have listened to the experts. It has is a measure of precaution, caution and security,” he explained.

The minister said that other European partners have also introduced this measure in recent weeks, along with the Order establishing a quarantine of 14 days for all those travellers who come into the country from abroad.

Illa stressed that the masks will be distributed through regular channels already in use, such as pharmacy offices.

Prices have been set by Health Order at 0.96 euros. Regarding the possibility of offering them free of charge to certain groups, this responsibility has now passed to the autonomous communities.

He has warned that the virus has not yet gone away. “We must continue to act with caution, prudence and security as long as there continues to be an increase in cases.”