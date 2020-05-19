



Many expert golfers didn’t acquire their skills in one night. In particular, pro golfers buy and use the right gear and practice frequently. That way, these players can be at the top of their game for each casual or official match. Here are the four tips to help you prepare for playing golf:

Buy a Golf Bag

Perhaps you may already have a set of golf clubs and you’re thinking about buying a golf bag to bring all your golf gear with you.

It’s safe to say that any person who plays golf regularly knows the importance of the ideal golf bag. However, the market sells various shapes, sizes, and designs of golf bags. When shopping for an excellent golf bag, consider essential factors like:

The number of pockets to hold necessities, such as golf balls, tees, and towels.

A comfortable golf bag strap.

The existence of golf bag legs to act as a stand when you’re not carrying it.

You can go through the internet to help you choose the right golf bag for your specific needs. Sites like CherryWoodGolfClub.com has lists that can help you choose the best golf bag according to your preferences.

Find a Golf Mentor

Both beginners and veteran golfers may need help in improving their game. A golf mentor or a coach is an expert that also acts as policy enforcers, role models, cheerleaders, and friends to other golfers. These golf experts also know how to improve your skills. Here are the traits to look for in a mentor or a coach :

Has a sincere desire to spend time and effort to enhance your skills in the sport.

Good active listening and communicating skills.

Has the ability to see issues while seizing opportunities to give solutions.

Knows how to respect other people.

Empathetic

Flexible

Your chosen golf coach can make a significant improvement in how you play golf, especially if you’re planning to join tournaments. Invest in hiring an established coach, and you should see yourself hitting the ball more frequently than usual instead of making it fly out of bounds.

Stay Fit

Many people make the mistake of seeing golf as a casual, low-impact sport. Although some sports require significant muscle movements, golf doesn’t require participants to run, jump, or sprint. However, proper health and fitness still play vital roles in helping golfers prepare for each game.

Stay fit by incorporating exercise to your daily routine to help you maintain proper golfing form. Some activities that you need to integrate to your regular workout routine include:

Stretching

Stretching helps improve flexibility for golfers. A flexible golfer has a reduced risk of getting injured when doing swings. If a golfer has limited flexibility, chances are their upper body is rid of and it will be difficult to swing the club.

Core Exercises

Maintaining core stability and strength will improve a golfer’s swinging performance. Try to incorporate exercises like planking and bent knee presses to help improve core strength.

Cardiovascular Exercises

Golf requires a lot of walking, especially if you don’t plan on buying or renting a golf cart. Walking across nine or 18-hole courses can take a toll on your body, particularly if you get winded from walking to the first hole.

Include cardiovascular exercises like jogging, running, or High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) to ensure you don’t get out of breath from walking long distances.

Also, remember to warm up five to ten minutes before each golf game. Warming up will “awaken” the muscles and joints, thereby reducing injuries and improving your cardiovascular endurance as you golf.

Practice Your Swing

You don’t need to go to a nearby golf course every day to practice your swings. All you need is a relatively ample space in your place to practice your golf swings.

Start practicing by:

Optimizing Golf Techniques

Check your position in front of a mirror and then perform a stable swing five times in a row. If you can achieve swinging five times without an error, you can proceed to the next phase.

Perfecting the Impact

Practice the experience of feeling the impact by draping a towel over your club and hitting some balls. Start in a set-up position, then make the backswing by pressing forward against the cloth. You should find that the more force you generate, the more your body needs to rotate.

Master the Basics

Advanced techniques are nothing if you don’t master the basics. Ensure that your grip, posture, and alignment are good. Follow proper golfing posture, and you reduce the risk of falling into lousy swinging habits.

Remember to buy the right golf bag, hire a professional mentor, stay fit, and practice how you swing your club to prepare to play for golf matches. Let these tips help you become a better golfer, regardless of your current skill level.