A WHOLE NEW BALL GAME!





Quote: ‘Use of sanitiser, avoiding handshakes and players forbidden to touch opponent’s balls with hands’

By Andrew Atkinson

Golf and tennis are back – but not in full swing – as golf courses re-open amid the coronavirus lockdown since mid-March, in both Spain and the UK.

In Spain golfing is returning, within players’ relevant health areas stipulated by the Government, meaning if you are a member of a club, but not within that club’s health area, you are not allowed to play.

Lo Romero, Vistabella, Villamartin, La Marquesa, Font del Llop, Real Club de Golf Campoamor, Las Colinas and La Finca Golf are amongst courses reopening, under the relevant health and safety guidelines.

In the UK steps were put in place for tennis returning on May 13 – initialing your own balls before going on court, being one legislation.

The use of hand sanitiser, avoiding of handshakes and players forbidden to touch opponent’s balls with their hands is another legislation.

It is deemed to use your racket or foot, to flick the ball back to the other side of the net.

Rules changes made by the LTA, British tennis’s governing body.

The LTA has contacted almost 10,000 clubs, coaches and venues, updating advice on how to resume safely, amid COVID-19.

“We are pleased that the adjustment of lockdown restrictions mean that people can get back on court and enjoy playing tennis again,” said LTA chief executive, Scott Lloyd.

England Golf says it is very confident that the vast majority of their 1,800 courses would be open on May 13.

In Spain with the movement and travelling restrictions in place – Phase 1 – has lead to many golf courses remaining out of bounds.

Rojales resident David Winder, proprietor of Torregolf.eu told The Leader: “After careful consideration we at Torregolf.eu The Full Monte have decided that, due to the restraints on playing golf, where we can play and the COVID-19 situation, will regretfully not be playing, as a group this side of June, mid-June, or later.

“It has not been easy to make this decision but I/we consider the health issue for us all at this time is more important, than having to deal with all these issues to play this wonderful game of golf.

“We will review the situation again at the end of May.”

