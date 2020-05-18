



On the day when many cafes and bars reopened for business in the provincial capital, after two months of lockdown, a further 21 cases of coronavirus have been diagnosed in the Valencian Community through PCR tests, while there have been 4 new deaths, all of them patients in nursing homes, and one of them from the province of Alicante.

With the number of new cases, the number of cases detected in the community since the beginning of the health crisis has risen to 10,914, to which a further 3,810 should be added having been detected by rapid tests.

Of the 21 new confirmed cases, 8 are in the province of Alicante (representing a total of 3,802 since the start of the crisis) 13 in the province of Valencia (a total of 5,622). In Castellón, no cases have been detected, so the overall number remains the same as Sunday: 1,486 cases.

According to the same source, 3,366 of the cases detected since the beginning of the crisis are still currently active, which represents 22.8%. As of today, there are 359 people admitted to hospitals in the Valencian Community: 29 in Castellón, 107 in Alicante and 223 in Valencia. In the ICU there are 59 patients admitted: 5 in Castellón, 32 in Alicante and 22 in Valencia.

The 4 new deaths registered since Sunday takes the total number to 1,388 in the Community as a whole. Of these, 210 were in the province of Castellón, 485 in Alicante and 693 in the province of Valencia.

In the last 24 hours there have been 63 patients discharged, a figure that triples the number of new cases detected. “With these new discharges the number of people who have now overcome the disease rises to 9,970: 1,368 in Castellón, 3,662 in Alicante and 4,940 people in the province of Valencia.

The number of discharges of previously infected medical staff is 2,027 while the total number of cases being treated at the moment is 658.

The total number of tests carried out for the detection of coronavirus is 253,121 of which 168,222 have been through PCR and 84,899 through rapid tests.

In nursing homes, according to Health, “today, there are ongoing cases in 86 centres (11 in the province of Castellón, 34 in the province of Alicante and 41 in the province of Valencia)”. In addition, two new cases have been detected among residents and 3 among staff.

At the moment, 28 residences are under active health control in the Valencian Community: 8 in the province of Castellón, 7 in the province of Alicante and 13 in the province of Valencia.

