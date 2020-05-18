



The Minister of Public works, Jose Luis Abalos, has changed his decision to open only five airports for the arrival of foreign passengers in Spain.

From today, Monday, airports in Alicante-Elche, Tenerife south, Seville, Menorca, Ibiza, Valncia, Fuerteventura and Lanzarote will also be operational alongside those announced late last week at Madrid, Barcelona, Gran Canaria, Malaga and Palma de Mallorca.

The minister announced his decision in a message on Twitter in which he specified that he will sign the resolution today.

Trained personnel will be employed in each of the airports to carry out sanitary controls on people from abroad. The Ministry of Transport issued an instruction establishing these checks on travellers, including the taking of their temperatures.

He said that the evolution of the health situation has been taken into account in the respective autonomous communities together with their ability to react to any risks associated with the measure.

For visitors from abroad, there will also be an obligation for them to remain in quarantine for 14 days at their homes or in their place of accommodation. Travelers must complete a form at the airports reporting their contact details and identifying the place where they will carry out the quarantine.

In addition to the 10 airports, the ports authorised to receive foreign travellers are Barcelona, ​​Bilbao, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Malaga, Palma de Mallorca, Tenerife, Valencia and Vigo.

It’s thought that the minister changed his mind following harsh criticism over the weekend from people including the president of the Diputación, Carlos Mazón and the mayor of Torrevieja, Eduardo Dolón, who were very critical of the Spanish Government decision to exclude the Alicante-Elche airport from the list.

They said at the time that the Government had not taken into account the fact that the province of Alicante is one of the most visited destinations by international tourism, in addition to the many thousands of international tourists who have a second residence on the Costa Blanca.