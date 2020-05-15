



On Friday, May 15, the Department of Playas de Orihuela has opened 5 of its beaches for walking, within the permitted hours, for those residents who live within 1 km of the beaches of Punta prima, Cala Estaca, Cala Bosque, Playa de la Caleta and Barranco Rubio.

Cala Mosca, Cala Capitán, Cala Cerrada, Aguamarina, Glea and Mil Palmeras are already open for professional and federated athletes so that they can individually practice their sports activity.

Council staff continue to work on the preparation of the beaches for their opening to the general public on 8 June, as established in phase 3 of the de-escalation process that the National Government has introduced.

The beaches are open purely for walking and it is still forbidden to sunbathe, bathe and sit on the sand.