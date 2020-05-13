



Víctor Bernabéu, states today that all 11 markets in the urban area, coast and districts of Orihuela will reopen from Friday after plans for their redesign were completed late last night.

Bernabéu says, “It has been an intense and very complicated job, but I think it was worth it to be able to reopen this activity that is so important, and where we are now going to guarantee the health and safety of citizens at all times.”

As is already the case across much of the region, during “Phase 1” only food products will be on sale.

The councillor added “we have had to coordinate the 11 markets with their different problems when it comes to placing the stalls and controlling the distance between them to provide consumers with all the necessary security measures”.

By this he means the relocation of the traders that guarantees the distance of 2 and a half metres from stalls to customers and where a walkway with a separation of 6 metres can been installed.

The earlier confusion surrounding the Orihuela Costa market was compounded as, mid-morning on Wednesday the policia local removed all of the ‘no parking signs’ usually placed roadside for the Thursday market in Cabo Roig which, to that point was thought to be opening.

However that is not now the case as The Leader has been told that the first Orihuela market to reopen will be Paseo calvo Sotelo on Friday 15 May. Thereafter the will follow the schedule shown below: