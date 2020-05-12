MOJÁCAR MOVES INTO PHASE 1





Mojácar has now entered fully into Phase 1 of the confinement de-escalation, with many businesses opening up and, freedom to carry out social and physical activities again. The beaches are now accessible for walks and authorized physical activities, although these must adhere to strict conditions, always keeping a distance of 2 metres between people. Sunbathing and entering the water is not yet allowed and any sports must be individual.

With an increased freedom of movement in mind for Phase 1, Mojácar Council established two separate population centres in the town, Mojácar Playa and Mojácar Pueblo, each with less than 5,000 residents and therefore exempt from the more rigid time slots for activities.

The increased hours are now from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. for all age groups, with walks for up to 2 people living together once a day, keeping within 1 km from their home, with sports exercise allowed throughout the municipality. An adult may accompany a maximum of 3 children, also within 1 km from the home, once a day, although playgrounds remaining closed.

The town’s municipal offices are teleworking in all those services where it is possible and the La Fuente Public Fountain has re-opened. The Public Library is operational with certain safety measures, the compulsory use of gloves and masks and, all items required must be requested from the library staff and not removed from the building. The opening hours are from Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The weekly market will start again in Plaza Rey Alabez on Wednesday, but only for food products, with full adherence to safety and distancing between vendors and shoppers. The Sunday market will remain closed for the time being.

Retail establishments and professional services with an area equal to or less than 400 m2 may operate at a 30% capacity limit, with a priority service for those over 65 years of age. Outdoor terraces can open, with up to 50% of their tables and a maximum occupancy of 10 people per table or group of tables, with the usual interpersonal distancing.

Hotels and tourism services may open their doors, with communal areas remaining closed, however types of active tourism may go ahead with groups of up to 10 people, by appointment.

Mojácar Council’s Government Team wishes to thank all the town’s residents for their civic, responsible behaviour throughout all the confinement period, which they hope will keep up in this new stage. The conduct of all has kept Mojácar safe and in the future, for the visitors, who will be safe on the beaches and using the town’s businesses, assured they are in good hands.