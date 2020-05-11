



The Ministry of Health has confirmed this Monday morning a total of 26,744 deaths and 227,436 infections by coronavirus in Spain.

There has been a large reduction in both new infections and daily deaths in Spain with 123 dead in the last 24 hours and 373 new cases (an increase of 0.17% compared to yesterday). This is the lowest number of daily infections since March 8 and the lowest number of deaths since March 17.

A total of 973 people have also recovered from the virus in the last hours so 137,139 people have now been discharged after overcoming the disease.

The number of medical staff that have been infected has reached 48,320, about 300 more than yesterday (48,046).

By autonomous communities, there have been two deaths in Andalusia, one in Aragon, four in Asturias, zero in the Balearic Islands, one in the Canary Islands, zero in Cantabria, 27 in Castilla-La Mancha, eight in Castilla y León, 23 in Catalonia, none in Ceuta, 7 in the Valencian Community, three in Extremadura, one in Galicia, 39 in Madrid, none in Melilla, none in Murcia, two in Navarra, five in the Basque Country and none in La Rioja.

As for positives, 26 new cases have been reported in Andalusia, 20 in Aragon, three in Asturias, three in the Balearic Islands, two in the Canary Islands, one in Cantabria, 44 in Castilla-La Mancha, 78 in Castilla y León, 83 in Catalonia, none in Ceuta, 16 in the Valencian Community, six in Extremadura, 27 in Galicia, 31 in Madrid, zero in Melilla, nine in Murcia, thirteen in Navarra, eleven in the Basque Country and none in La Rioja.

Community of Valencia

The Valencian Community has added 16 new cases, all detected with PCR, and 7 deaths in the last 24 hours, four of them in residences, but there has been no new admissions to the ICU and only one hospitalized, according to the latest update from the Conselleria de Health.

This data represents a reduction in the number of infections compared to those confirmed on Sunday, when 52 new positives were recorded, and three fewer died since the last update. Intensive Care Units of the Valencian Community shop a total of 87 patients, the same as the last update: 11 in the province of Castellón, 41 in the province of Alicante and 35 in the province of Valencia.

There are now 478 people in the entire territory being treated in hospital, two less than this Sunday, of which 42 are in the province of Castellón, 142 in Alicante and 295 in the province of Valencia.

By provinces, three new cases are in Castellón, bringing the total to 2,000 since the start of the pandemic; 28 in Alicante, a total of 4,779 and 10 in Valencia, bringing the total to 7,096.

To date there have been a total of 1,345 deaths in the Valencian Community, seven more since the last update: 201 in the province of Castellón, 473 in Alicante and 671 in that of Valencia.

Care Homes

Currently, 94 care homes have positive cases: 13 in the province of Castellón, 32 in the province of Alicante and 49 in the province of Valencia. Two ne positives have been registered amongst residents and four have died, and another nine workers have been infected.

At present, 30 residences are under active supervision of sanitary control in the Valencian Community: 9 in the province of Castellón, 8 in the province of Alicante and 13 in the province of Valencia.