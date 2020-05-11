



As people are aware there is currently no regular direct flight service between Spain and Ireland but this coming Friday seats are available on a charter flight.

A private charter company Privilege Style, is organising a limited number of flights between Dublin and Madrid. It is offering tickets on a flight from Madrid to Dublin on Friday, 15 May, subject to a minimum of 40 seats being sold.

If less than 40 tickets are sold those who have purchased tickets will receive a full refund.

Tickets are only available for one way fares. Full details are available at: https://www.book.privilegestyle.com/.

There may be a further flight from Madrid to Dublin. You should monitor this website for updates.

For those of you based outside of Madrid please note that there are limited train services to Madrid (www.renfe.com) as well as domestic flights with Spanish airlines.

If you need overnight accommodation in Madrid please consult the list of hotels that are permitted to remain open by the Spanish Government is available at: https://www.boe.es/boe/dias/2020/03/25/pdfs/BOE-A-2020-4027.pdf.

Please direct all queries regarding the flight to the operator, Privilege Style.