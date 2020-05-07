Three access points to beach for Pilar’s athletes





Pilar de la Horadada council, has identified three access routes to the sea, so that professional athletes, high-level qualified athletes, and other federated athletes can carry out their corresponding sports activities.

The mayor, José María Pérez Sánchez, has said that they do not rule out expanding the de- escalation measures in the coming days, as circumstances become more favourable.

“For those of us who like swimming in the sea or playing sports on the beach, we will have to wait a little longer, because currently there is no information on the stability of the virus in the water or on the beaches so, therefore, it is totally forbidden to walk around the beach, sunbathe on the sand, bathing, holding meetings or practice group or individual activities on the beach.

Access points have been established at the mouth of the urban boulevard of Playa de las Higuericas, on the concreted access ramp to Playa del Conde in Torre de la Horadada, and by pedestrian access to Playa Río in Mil Palmeras.