GUNS, RIFLES, COCAINE AND THOUSANDS OF EUROS BUST





Guardia Civil ‘Operation Against Drugs’ swoop in Alicante

By Andrew Atkinson

The Guardia Civil have arrested three people from the same family – in a swoop in Alicante – that found drugs, thousands of euros and a plethora of guns.

In what has been described as a major bust those arrested and detained by the Policia – two males and a female – being the father, mother and son.

The Guardia Civil ‘Operation Against Drugs’ swoop took place at Mutxamel, in the Alicante region of Spain, with firearms, including guns and rifles, cocaine and euros discovered.